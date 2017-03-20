US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips as investors worry about delay in tax cuts

* Fed on track to raise rates twice more this year - Evans
* Nasdaq hits fresh intraday high before moving lower
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box
office
* Dow +0.03 pct, S&P -0.17 pct, Nasdaq -0.05 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors
worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and
boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.
The U.S. stock market has been on a record-setting spree
since the election of Trump as president, but the rally has
faltered in recent weeks as investors fret about a lack of
clarity on his proposals to reform taxes and cut regulation.
The S&P 500 fell and the Dow traded about flat after FBI
Director James Comey told a congressional hearing he had seen no
evidence to support a claim by Trump that former president
Barack Obama had wiretapped his campaign headquarters in Trump
Tower in New York. That attention has distracted from efforts by
Republicans to push through a healthcare overhaul.
"It's just one more day delaying talking about policy," said
Ian Winer, director of trading at Wedbush Securities in Los
Angeles. "The market wants tax reform, and you need to get
healthcare done before you get tax reform."
At 2:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 0.03 percent at 20,921.03 points, while the S&P 500
had lost 0.17 percent to 2,374.12.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05 percent to
5,897.92 after briefly hitting an intraday record high.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
utilities index's 0.79 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Oil fell as investors continued to unwind bets on higher
prices.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's conservative rate guidance is
also keeping the market in check. A host of Fed officials are
scheduled to speak this week, including Chair Janet Yellen on
Thursday.
Last week, the central bank raised interest rates for the
first time this year but stuck to its outlook for two more hikes
this year, instead of three expected by the market.
Apple rose nearly 1 percent, hitting a new
record-high of $141.34 after Cowen & Co upgraded its price
target on the stock.
Caterpillar rose 2.4 percent, providing the biggest
boost to the Dow, after it reported a smaller decline in sales
for 3 months through February versus period ending in January.
Walt Disney rose 0.94 percent after the company's
"Beauty and the Beast" topped box-office sales. The stock was
among the biggest boosts on the Dow.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.52-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.57-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 96 new highs and 35 new lows.
