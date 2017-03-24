版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 cuts losses as healthcare bill pulled

NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes pared losses in late Friday afternoon trading after the Republican bill to dismantle Obamacare was pulled by U.S. House Republican leadership.

Investors have been concerned about how the healthcare bill's potential failure might affect President Donald Trump's broader economic agenda, including tax reform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.7 points, or 0.29 percent, to 20,596.88, the S&P 500 lost 1.58 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,344.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.58 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,833.27. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
