REFILE-UPDATE 3-U.S. equity futures at six-week low after Trump healthcare setback

(Corrects to add dropped word "advises" in paragraph 11)
By Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a
six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the
week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to
overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for
President Donald Trump.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down over 0.65 percent,
shortly after electronic trading resumed on Sunday evening.
Volume of more than 17,000 contracts in the first 30 minutes
marked the heaviest trading activity to kick off a week since
Trump took office. That was roughly 2-1/2 times the average of
fewer than 7,000 contracts in early Sunday evening trading since
the inauguration.
U.S. Treasury futures were up 0.18 percent Sunday,
indicating that yields would start the week lower when bonds
start trading in Asia later.
Markets were unnerved last week by Trump's inability to get
enough support for legislation to reform the U.S. healthcare
system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president
and his allies.
Investors had worried that the difficulties with the health
bill could delay other legislation such as tax reform. Trump
said he would now turn his attention to getting "big tax cuts"
through Congress.
Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," White House chief of staff
Reince Priebus said the administration was open to working with
moderate Democrats and Republicans to pass other aspects of
Trump's agenda, such as revamping the tax code.
David Ader, chief macro strategist at Informa Financial
Intelligence, said about the failed health care bill: "The
friction in Washington over all this is tempting to extrapolate
to Trump's broader economic plans - lower taxes, fiscal stimulus
- in that these, too, may stumble or at least retreat from the
levels initially offered."
News that Republican leaders pulled the bill broke just
before the markets closed on Friday, sending stocks lower.
For the week, the S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent, its worst weekly
decline of the year.
The equity run-up since Trump's election, which was largely
based on expectations of tax cuts and deregulation of
financials, appeared to be waning, said Putri Pascualy, managing
director and partner at Pacific Alternative Asset Management
Company, which manages or advises $24 billion in assets.
“Recent market pullback tells me that some of the euphoria
is starting to ebb as reality sinks in," Pascualy said.
"Congress can throw a big wrench into how some of these plans
are going to be executed.”
Mark Grant, chief strategist and managing director at
Hilltop Securities, recommended investors move into 5-10 year
corporate bonds “because I don’t see stocks posting double-digit
returns after their huge run-up since the elections.”
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan in New York,;
additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Andrew Hay)