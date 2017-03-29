US STOCKS-S&P edges up as energy gains, Vertex soars

* Financials falter, day after leading market rally
* Dow edges down, set for 9th down day in 10 sessions
* Amazon hits record high, boosts Nasdaq
* Vertex soars on success of cystic fibrosis treatment
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
March 29 The benchmark S&P 500 edged up on
Wednesday as the stronger energy sector and soaring shares of
Vertex Pharmaceuticals offset declines in financial shares and
investors began looking ahead to first-quarter earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower, falling for
the ninth session out of the past 10.
Investors have been assessing what the Republicans' failure
to pass a healthcare bill means for tax reform and the rest of
President Donald Trump's agenda, hopes for which have helped
drive stocks to record highs.
They are looking to first-quarter earnings to support lofty
valuations for stocks, with the S&P 500 trading at nearly 18
times earnings estimates for the next 12 months against its
long-term average of 15 times.
First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to
rise 10.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The policy risk has increased ... but economic data still
remains solid and therefore earnings should be good," Walter
Todd, chief investment officer of Greenwood Capital in
Greenwood, South Carolina. "Absent some revelation on the policy
front, I think that’s the next catalyst for the market, is when
we start seeing companies report."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.55 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 20,670.95, the S&P 500 gained 2.72
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,361.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.12 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,896.26.
The energy sector gained 1.2 percent, leading all
sectors, supported by stronger oil prices.
Financial shares fell back 0.4 percent a day after
leading a rally.
Amazon.com rose 2.2 percent and hit an all-time
high, giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
In corporate news, Vertex Pharmaceuticals soared 21
percent after the company's cystic fibrosis treatment succeeded
in a late-stage study. The stock boosted the S&P
and helped drive the Nasdaq Biotechnology index up 1.2
percent.
Mylan shares fell 3.3 percent after its application
to market a generic version of an inhaled lung drug was
rejected.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.97-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.65-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 23 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)