US STOCKS-Wall St hit records as technology, energy stocks rise

* Oil prices hit a more than three-week high
* Cisco provides biggest boost to Nasdaq
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
By Sinead Carew
May 15 Wall Street indexes were trading higher
on Monday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records as a global
cyber attack boosted technology stocks and a rise in oil prices
lifted energy stocks.
Oil hit its highest in more than three weeks after top
exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to
last into 2018, a step towards extending an OPEC-led deal to
support prices for longer than originally agreed.
"Stronger energy prices today is certainly affecting the
energy sector. Otherwise, earnings continue to be good and
that's giving investors confidence," said Bryant Evans,
investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
About 75 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported
results so far have beaten Wall Street expectations according to
Thomson Reuters data.
At 2:46 PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 77.88 points, or 0.37 percent, to 20,974.49, the S&P 500
had gained 9.44 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,400.34 and
the Nasdaq Composite had added 22.90 points, or 0.37
percent, to 6,144.13.
Johnson & Johnson and Cisco Systems were
the biggest boosts for the S&P 500 after those stocks were
upgraded by prominent analysts.
Shares of cyber security firms jumped with Fireye
rising 8 percent and Symantec and Palo Alto Networks
both gaining 3 percent. The 2.7 percent rise in Cisco
shares was also at least partly thanks to its security
technology business.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
materials index leading the percentage gainers.
Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron
helped boost the S&P energy index, which was on track to
close higher after two sessions of declines.
Some investors however were surprised by the lack of market
concern about a successful missile test by North Korea and a
cyber attack that disrupted operations at car factories,
hospitals, shops and schools.
Also the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its
barometer on business activity in New York state unexpectedly
fell in May, putting it into negative territory for the first
time since October.
"(The market) hasn't been impacted by the cyber attack, no
one is getting nervous about North Korea, no one is getting
nervous about the lack of reforms in D.C., no one is getting
nervous about the horrendous Empire State number this morning.
It seems to be completely disconnected from everything,"
said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O’Neil
Securities in New York.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.95-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.95-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 133 new highs and 48 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York,
Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru,; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and
Alistair Bell)