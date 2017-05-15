US STOCKS-Wall St rises with help from technology, financial, energy stocks

* Tech stocks up after cyber attacks, Cisco biggest Nasdaq
boost
* Oil prices rise to more than three-week high
* Housing sentiment impresses while Empire State data
disappoints
* Indexes up: Dow 0.41 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct
(Updates with closing prices, commentary, trading volume)
By Sinead Carew
May 15 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record
closing highs on Monday, powered by demand for technology stocks
after a global cyber attack and by rising oil prices.
Oil rose to the highest level in more than three weeks after
top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to
last into 2018, a step toward extending an OPEC-led deal to
support prices for longer than originally agreed.
The rising oil prices and housing data drove optimism about
the economy and helped make financial stocks the second
biggest driver for the S&P 500, behind the technology sector
.
"The oil markets are acting well and that's helping," said
R.J. Grant, head of trading at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New
York, who also cited the strong corporate earnings season.
About 75 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported
quarterly results so far have beaten Wall Street expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
While data for New York state's manufacturing sector was
weaker than expected, U.S. homebuilder sentiment gave investors
some confidence in the economy.
"We need that because there's been a tug-of-war in this
market as to whether this economy is peaking," Quincy Krosby,
market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey,
said, referring to the housing sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85.33 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 20,981.94, the S&P 500 gained 11.42
points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,402.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 28.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,149.67.
Johnson & Johnson and Cisco Systems were
the biggest drivers for the S&P 500 after prominent analysts
upgraded their ratings on the stocks.
Shares of cyber security firms jumped on expectations that
they would benefit from greater spending after the global
"ransomware" attack that began spreading across the globe on
Friday. Shares of Fireye rose 7.5 percent, and Symantec
and Palo Alto Networks both gained around 3
percent. The 2.3 percent rise in Cisco was driven in party by
its security technology business.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors closed higher, with the
materials index leading the percentage gainers.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
3.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.04-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 144 new highs and 53 new lows.
About 6.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges on
Monday compared with the 6.8 billion average for the last 20
sessions.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York,
Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru,; Editing by Alistair Bell and Leslie
Adler)