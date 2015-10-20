US STOCKS-Futures lower as commodities slide

CORRECTED-US STOCKS-U.S. stocks pare gains after Trump's inaugural speech
Jan 20 Wall Street pared gains sharply on Friday after Donald Trump made his inaugural speech as the 45th president of the United States.
* Futures down: Dow 60 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 20 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday as prices of commodities fell on rekindled worries about demand from China.
* Investors are awaiting a barrage of quarterly results and a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
* Third-quarter company earnings are in full focus this week with Verizon, Yahoo and VMware reporting results on Tuesday.
* Investors are pricing in tepid corporate performance for the quarter and watching out for outlook commentary as the effects of global financial turbulence hits American shores.
* S&P 500 companies are expected to show a 3.9 percent fall in third-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Monday as tech and biotech stocks advanced ahead of a heavy week of earnings.
* Brent crude fell on Tuesday but steadied around $48 a barrel and London copper prices slipped to two-week lows straining under an economic slowdown in China.
* Exxon's shares were down 1.8 percent at $80.99 premarket.
* IBM fell 4.7 percent to $142.15 a day after it reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue and cut its full-year profit forecast.
* Sandisk jumped 8.1 percent to $77.82 after a Reuters report said Western Digital was in advanced talks to buy the memory chipmaker, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Yum Brands rose 4.3 percent to $74.76 after the fast food group said it was preparing to separate its China business.
* Travelers rose 0.6 percent to $107.00 after it reported a rise in third-quarter profit.
* Data on housing starts is scheduled for release on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The data is expected to show 1.15 million units were started in September, up from the 1.13 million units in August.
* Yellen speaks at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
Futures snapshot at 6:43 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.35 percent, with 84,232 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12.5 points, or 0.28 percent, on volume of 13,227 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 60 points, or 0.35 percent, with 11,349 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 20 Wall Street pared gains sharply on Friday after Donald Trump made his inaugural speech as the 45th president of the United States.
* Ascribe Capital LLC reports sale of 134,019 shares of Basic Energy Services common stock on Jan 18 & 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jHuFUa) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 20 Germany will need a new economic strategy geared toward Asia should the new U.S. administration start a trade war with China, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday, warning of a "rough ride" hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in.