US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed as results roll in

* Verizon, Travelers, United Tech up after results
* Yum Brands jumps on plans to spin off China business
* Harley Davidson down on cut to shipment forecast
* Futures down: Dow 16 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 20 Wall Street was set to open little
changed on Tuesday as investors digested a barrage of quarterly
earnings reports including Dow components Travelers, Verizon and
IBM.
Third-quarter company earnings are in focus this week, with
investors expecting tepid corporate performance and watching for
outlook commentary to gauge the effects of a global economic
slowdown on companies.
S&P 500 companies are expected to show a 3.9 percent fall in
third-quarter profit.
Shares of Verizon were up 1.6 percent at $45.43
premarket after the largest U.S. wireless service provider
reported better-than-expected results.
Travelers rose 3.4 percent to $109.90 after the
insurer's quarterly profit topped estimates, helped by higher
underwriting gains.
Stock markets will likely be driven by sales performance and
guidance around the measures companies are taking to grow
revenue, said Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital
Management in New York.
Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported until Friday, 43
percent have beaten expectations on revenue, according to
Thomson Reuters data. About 60 percent companies on average beat
sales estimates in a quarter.
At 8:25 a.m. ET (1225 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were down
4 points, or 0.2 percent, with 110,675 contracts traded. Nasdaq
100 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.15 percent, on
volume of 17,796 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 16
points, or 0.09 percent, with 16,865 contracts changing hands.
U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Monday as tech and
biotech stocks advanced ahead of a heavy week of earnings.
Data showed U.S. housing starts rose 6.5 percent to a
seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.21 million units in
September.
United Technologies rose 2.5 percent to $94.33 after
the company's quarterly profit beat analyst expectations.
IBM fell 4.7 percent to $142.25 a day after it
reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue and
cut its full-year profit forecast.
Sandisk jumped 8.3 percent to $77.97 after a
Reuters report said Western Digital was in advanced
talks to buy the memory chipmaker, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Harley Davidson fell 7.8 percent to $51.70 after the
motorcycle maker cut its full-year shipment forecast.
Yum Brands rose 6.5 percent to $76.40 after the fast
food group said it was preparing to separate its China business.
Tech earnings gather steam as Yahoo and VMware
report results after the close on Tuesday.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, New York Fed President
William Dudley and Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell are
scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)