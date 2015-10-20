US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as healthcare stocks dip

* IBM slumps after results, biggest drag on Dow, S&P 500
* Verizon, Travelers, United Tech up after results
* Yum Brands jumps on plans to spin off China business
* Harley Davidson down on cut to shipment forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 20 Wall Street was slightly lower on Tuesday
as healthcare and biotech stocks fell, offsetting gains by
Verizon and United Technologies.
The S&P healthcare sector fell 1.6 percent, dragged
down by Allergan and Pfizer.
Verizon's shares were up nearly 2 percent at $45.49
after the largest U.S. wireless service provider reported
better-than-expected revenue and profit.
The stock gave the biggest boost to the telecom sector
.
United Technologies rose 5.7 percent to $97.26 after
its quarterly profit beat expectations. The stock provided the
biggest boost to the Dow Jones industrial average.
IBM fell nearly 6 percent to $140.57, hitting
five-year lows, after it reported a bigger-than-expected fall in
quarterly revenue.
"It is topline growth that is making these companies and the
market see-saw back and forth as they report," said Chris
Bertelsen, chief investment officer at Global Financial Private
Capital.
At 12:36 p.m. ET (1636 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 20.45 points, or 0.12 percent, at 17,210.09, the
S&P 500 was down 4.47 points, or 0.22 percent, at
2,029.19 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 30.31
points, or 0.62 percent, at 4,875.16.
Third-quarter company earnings are in focus this week, with
investors keeping an eye on revenue growth and outlook
commentary on the effects of a global economic slowdown.
S&P 500 companies are expected to show a 3.9 percent fall in
third-quarter profit while revenue is expected to fall 3.8
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"In the face of falling revenues, the market is going to be
concerned about the next several quarters unless there can be
some turnaround and resumption of growth in revenue," said John
Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in
Boston.
Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported until Friday, 40
percent have beaten expectations on revenue, according to
Thomson Reuters data. About 60 percent companies on average beat
sales estimates in a quarter.
Travelers rose 2.6 percent to $109.04 after the
insurer's quarterly profit topped estimates, helped by higher
underwriting gains.
Harley Davidson skidded to a two-year low at $47.02
after the motorcycle maker cut its full-year shipment forecast.
Tech earnings gather steam as Yahoo and VMware
report results after the close on Tuesday.
Yum Brands rose 3.7 percent to $74.34 after the fast
food group said it was preparing to separate its China business.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,678
to 1,262. On the Nasdaq, 1,484 issues fell and 1,194 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 21 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 34 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)