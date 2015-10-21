US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of GM, Coca-Cola results

* Futures up: Dow 68 pts, S&P 9.5 pts, Nasdaq 20.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 21 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday, set to reverse the small losses on Tuesday, ahead of earnings reports from heavyweights including General Motors, Boeing and Coca-Cola.

* American Express and eBay report after the close.

* Investors will be parsing the quarterly reports for clues on the measures companies are taking to increase revenue and protect profits as concerns about an economic slowdown deepen.

* S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 3.9 percent decline in third-quarter profit and a 3.8 percent fall in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Weak European earnings and a slide in Chinese small-cap stocks weighed on global stocks.

* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday as losses in healthcare and biotech stocks offset gains in Verizon and United Technologies.

* Shares of Yahoo were down 1.3 percent at $32.40 premarket on Wednesday after the Internet company's quarterly earnings and profit missed expectations.

* Chipotle fell 8 percent to $649.00 after the burrito chain posted disappointing third-quarter results.

* VMware sank 4.2 percent to $65.90 after the virtualization software maker forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates.

* Brent crude fell slightly as U.S. oil inventories rose, while copper prices continued falling as demand from China weakens.

Futures snapshot at 6:44 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.47 percent, with 139,426 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.25 points, or 0.46 percent, on volume of 22,587 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 68 points, or 0.4 percent, with 20,440 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)