US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after rate cut in China

By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 23 U.S. stocks were set to open higher on
Friday after a surprise interest rate cut in China added to a
broad rally driven by strong quarterly results from Alphabet,
Microsoft and Amazon.
China's central bank cut interest rates for the sixth time
since November on Friday in another attempt to jumpstart a
slowing economy.
"Some of the worst fears associated with China were put to
bed at least temporarily," said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment
officer of Bryn Mawr Trust.
Global markets rose again, a day after the European Central
Bank signaled that it was ready to extend its stimulus plan.
Shares of Alphabet soared 10.2 percent to $750.56
premarket, set to open at a record high, after Google's new
holding company beat profit estimates and set its first share
buyback on Thursday.
Microsoft rose 9.7 percent to $52.70, set to open
at a 15-year high, after its adjusted revenue beat expectations
for the ninth quarter in a row.
Amazon was up 9.6 percent at $618.00 after the
e-commerce company posted a surprise profit for the second
quarter in a row.
The optimism drove Facebook up 3.2 percent to $102.92
and Twitter up 2 percent to $29.73.
At 8:36 a.m. ET (1236 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were up
15 points, or 0.73 percent, with 315,491 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 59.75 points, or 1.31 percent,
on volume of 58,594 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 142
points, or 0.82 percent, with 38,429 contracts changing hands.
Autoliv rose 3.3 percent to $120.85 after the seat
belt and airbag maker said it sees positive signs in China after
a profit beat.
American Airlines rose 3.3 percent to $47.51 after
results.
Whirlpool jumped 6.1 percent to $169.50 after it
posted higher-than-expected profit and narrowed its forecast.
Analyst sentiment on overall third-quarter earnings has
improved following a string of strong results from blue chips.
S&P 500 earnings for the period are now expected to decline
a more modest 3.3 percent than the 4.9 percent forecast at the
start of the reporting season, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The Dow and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels in two
months on Thursday, driven by strong quarterly results including
that of McDonald's.
Pandora sank 31.9 percent to $13.07 after the music
streaming service provider reported a bigger loss.
Skechers tanked 25.7 percent to $34.30 after its
revenue missed estimates.
Markit's preliminary manufacturing PMI index is expected to
have declined to 52.8 in October from 53.1 in September. The
data is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. ET.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)