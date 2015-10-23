US STOCKS-Wall St tech rally gets a boost from China rate cut

* Major indexes rise to 2-month highs
* S&P 500 turns positive for the year
* Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft spark rally in tech stocks
* Pandora, Skechers sink after poor results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.84 pct, Nasdaq 1.99 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 23 All three major U.S. indexes rose to more
than two-month highs on Friday, after a surprise rate cut in
China amplified a rally driven by strong results from Microsoft,
Alphabet and Amazon.
Microsoft's shares rose 11.61 percent to $53.61,
their highest in 15 years, after the company's adjusted revenue
beat expectations for the ninth quarter in a row.
Microsoft gave the biggest boost to the three indexes,
accounting for about a third of the near 100-point jump in the
Dow and leading a strong rally in technology stocks.
Alphabet, Google's new holding company, and Amazon
soared to record highs after their results beat
expectations. Alphabet rose 10.5 percent to $752.50, while
Amazon rose to $619.45.
Apple rose 2.6 percent to $118.47. Facebook
rose 2 percent to breach the $100 mark for the first time, while
Twitter was up 3.9 percent at $30.27.
"Of all the companies out there, it's the tech companies ...
that are doing the best at growing their top line," said Tim
Courtney, chief investment officer of Exencial Wealth Advisors,
who added that revenue growth was still the biggest risk for
U.S. companies.
At 12:27 p.m. ET (1627 GMT), the S&P 500 was up 17.18
points, or 0.84 percent, at 2,069.69, back in the black for the
year, while the Dow Jones industrial average was up
101.65 points, or 0.58 percent, at 17,590.81, about 250 points
shy of turning positive for the year.
The Nasdaq composite index was up 98.02 points, or
1.99 percent, at 5,018.07, poised for its best day this month.
The S&P information technology sector's 2.9
percent rise led the six gainers among 10 major S&P sectors.
China's central bank cut interest rates for the sixth time
since November on Friday in another attempt to jumpstart a
slowing economy.
"Some of the worst fears associated with China were put to
bed, at least temporarily," said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment
officer of Bryn Mawr Trust.
Global markets extended gains after the news from China, a
day after the European Central Bank signaled that it was ready
to extend its stimulus plan.
Analyst sentiment on overall third-quarter earnings has
improved following the string of strong results from blue chips.
S&P 500 earnings for the period are now expected to decline
a more modest 2.8 percent than the 4.9 percent forecast at the
start of the reporting season, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Whirlpool reversed early gains and fell 11.4 percent
to $141.62 after lowering the top end of its full-year profit
forecast.
Procter & Gamble rose 2.6 percent to $76.83 after
profit beat estimates.
Pandora sank 33.6 percent to $12.74 after the music
streaming service provider reported a bigger loss.
Skechers tanked 35 percent to $29.88 after its
revenue missed estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,627
to 1,340. On the Nasdaq, 1,661 issues rose and 1,043 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 51 new 52-week highs and 14 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 115 new highs and 48 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)