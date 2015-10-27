RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after mixed results, weak data

版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after mixed results, weak data

Oct 27 U.S. stocks opened lower as investors assessed mixed earnings reports and data showed durable goods orders slipped in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.92 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,554.13, the S&P 500 lost 7.39 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,063.79 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 9.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,024.83. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

