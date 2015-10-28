US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on Apple results; Fed awaited

* Fed statement scheduled for 2 p.m. ET
* Apple rises in premarket trade
* Twitter slumps after results
* Futures up: Dow 15 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 28 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve's latest policy
statement, while Apple's strong results allayed some concerns
about its business in China.
Apple sold 48 million iPhones in the quarter and
reported a near doubling of revenue from China. The stock was up
1.5 percent at $116.35 in premarket trading.
The Fed's statement is due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) after
its two-day policy meeting ends. While the central bank is not
expected to raise rates at the meeting, traders will parse the
statement for clues on when it will pull the trigger.
"I don't think the Fed is going to do anything. The issues
they talked about in September are still there," said Drew
Horter, founder of Horter Investment Management. "I don't think
they're going to raise until 2016 because there are too many
questions right now."
While the United States is starting to show signs of a
slowdown, the global economy continues to remain fragile with
China cutting rates further to stimulate growth.
U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday after Ford's
results missed expectations and energy stocks slid.
At 8:26 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points,
or 0.12 percent, with 108,167 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100
e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.16 percent, on volume of
20,481 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.09
percent, with 12,986 contracts changing hands.
Diamond Foods was up 6 percent at $37.00 after
Snyder's-Lance said it would buy the Kettle potato
chips maker for about $1.27 billion.
Northrop Grumman jumped 5.7 percent to $190.95 after
it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.
Twitter slumped 10.3 percent to $28.11 on
disappointing revenue forecast and anemic user growth.
Akamai Technologies dropped 18.5 percent to $61.55
after its revenue and profit forecast was below expectations.
Rite Aid shares lost some of their Tuesday's gains
and were trading down 8.2 percent at $7.97, a day after
Walgreens Boots Alliance said it would buy the smaller
drugstore operator for $9.4 billion. Walgreens shares shed 1.7
percent after its results on Wednesday morning.
Gilead Sciences was down 1.4 percent at $109.45
after the biotech company reported weak sales growth for its
hepatitis C drug in the quarter.
Amgen, GoPro and PayPal will post
results after the close. GoPro was up 1.3 percent, while PayPal
inched up 1.1 percent in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)