US STOCKS-Futures slightly lower as investors pause after rally

* Futures down: Dow 33 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 3 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Tuesday as investors paused a day after a rally in
energy and healthcare stocks pushed the Nasdaq 100 to a
15-year high.
* Global stocks declined slightly as European shares reeled
as Volkswagen's emissions scandal widened to include
Porsche and Audi.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, following the best
monthly performance of the major indexes in four years in
October.
* Kellogg is scheduled to report before the bell and
CBS, Groupon and Tesla will post
results after the close.
* Data is expected to show new orders for U.S. factory goods
fell 0.9 percent in September from August. The data is due at
10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT)
* U.S. automakers will also release October sales numbers.
* As the U.S. earnings seasons winds down, investors are
looking to economic data, including this Friday's employment
report, for clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates when it meets in December.
* Strong results from blue-chips have helped lift sentiment,
with S&P 500 companies now expected to report a 0.9 percent fall
in profit, compared with the 4.9 percent drop forecast before
earnings season began, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Of the 352 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, 71
percent have beaten profit estimates, compared with 63 percent
in a typical quarter.
* AIG's shares fell 3.1 percent to $61.77 premarket
after the insurer's quarterly profit missed estimates by a wide
margin.
* King Digital soared 14.4 percent to $17.77 after
Activision Blizzard agreed to buy the "Candy Crush
Saga" creator for $5.9 billion. Activision fell 4.4 percent,
while Zynga rose 5.4 percent.
* Sprint fell 4.5 percent to $4.63 after the carrier
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.
* Fitbit fell 8 percent to $37.55 after the wearable
fitness device maker agreed to lift lockup restrictions on over
2 million shares more than month before scheduled and announced
a 21 million share offering.
Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.25
percent, with 82,906 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.26
percent, on volume of 13,701 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 33 points, or 0.19 percent,
with 11,352 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)