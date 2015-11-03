US STOCKS-Indexes set to open lower after Monday's rally

* AIG, Kellogg report lower-than-expected results

* King Digital jumps after Activision's buyout offer

* Fitbit down on lockup restriction lift, share offering

* Futures down: Dow 31 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 3 U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, a day after a rally in energy and healthcare stocks pushed the Nasdaq 100 to a 15-year high.

Wall Street closed higher on Monday, following the best monthly performance of the major indexes in four years in October.

"This morning's action is natural, quiet consolidation. It's a digestion of yesterday's strength," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

A number of companies, including AIG and Kellogg, reported lower-than-expected results, in contrast with the trend seen this quarter.

Of the 352 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, 71 percent have beaten profit estimates, compared with 63 percent in a typical quarter.

Still, strong results from blue-chips have helped lift sentiment.

S&P 500 companies are now expected to report a 0.9 percent fall in third-quarter profit, compared with the 4.9 percent drop forecast before the earnings season began, according to Thomson Reuters data.

At 8:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.23 percent, with 109,909 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.26 percent, on volume of 18,506 contracts.

Dow e-minis were down 31 points, or 0.17 percent, with 14,280 contracts changing hands.

AIG's shares fell 3 percent to $61.80 premarket after the insurer's quarterly profit missed estimates by a wide margin.

Kellogg slipped 3.3 percent to $68.30, while Sprint declined nearly 8 percent to $4.47, after both companies' quarterly sales missed estimates.

King Digital soared 15 percent to $17.86 after Activision Blizzard agreed to buy the "Candy Crush Saga" creator for $5.9 billion. Activision was flat. King's rival Zynga was up 5.4 percent.

Fitbit dropped 7.5 percent to $37.71 after the wearable fitness device maker agreed to lift lockup restrictions on over 2 million shares more than month before scheduled and announced a 21 million share offering.

Agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland slipped 5.4 percent to $43.80 and car rental company Avis Budget fell 6.6 percent to $48.85 after both missed profit estimates.

As the U.S. earnings seasons winds down, investors are looking to economic data, including this Friday's employment report, for clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when it meets in December.

Data is expected to show new orders for U.S. factory goods fell 0.9 percent in September from August. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT)

U.S. automakers will also release October sales numbers.

CBS, Groupon and Tesla are scheduled to report results after the close. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)