US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of nonfarm payrolls data

* Futures: Dow down 5 pts, S&P up 0.75 pt, Nasdaq up 6 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 6 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of the comprehensive monthly jobs report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates next month.

* The report by the Labor Department, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased 180,000 in October, above the 139,000 jobs per month average for August and September.

* Fed Chair Janet Yellen hinted earlier this week that the central bank may move in December if data showed the economy was strong enough to sustain higher rates.

* Economists have said job gains above 150,000 in October and November would be sufficient for the Fed to lift rates from the near-zero levels they have been kept at for nearly a decade.

* Traders see a 58 percent chance of a rate liftoff in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program.

* Global stock markets were subdued, while the dollar rose to a three-month high on Friday.

* U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by mixed earnings and a decline in energy stocks.

** Nvidia's shares rose 10 percent to $30.50 premarket after the chipmaker's third-quarter results beat expectations.

* TripAdvisor fell 9.2 percent to $75.50 after quarterly results missed estimates.

* Youku Tudou rose 9.2 percent to $26.60 after Alibaba said it would buy the company for $27.60 per ADS, $1 higher than its previous offer. Alibaba was up 0.3 percent.

* Weight Watchers rose 15.8 percent to $19.60 after it raised its 2015 adjusted profit forecast,

* ZS Pharma soared 40.2 percent to $88.75 after AstraZeneca said it would buy the biotech company for $2.7 billion.

* Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans are among Fed policymakers scheduled to speak on Friday. Berkshire is scheduled to report results after the close.

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, with 78,595 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.13 percent, on volume of 12,997 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.03 percent, with 9,133 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)