US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of nonfarm payrolls data

* Futures: Dow down 5 pts, S&P up 0.75 pt, Nasdaq up 6 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 6 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday ahead of the comprehensive monthly jobs
report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's decision to
raise interest rates next month.
* The report by the Labor Department, due at 8:30 a.m. ET
(1230 GMT), is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased
180,000 in October, above the 139,000 jobs per month average for
August and September.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen hinted earlier this week that the
central bank may move in December if data showed the economy was
strong enough to sustain higher rates.
* Economists have said job gains above 150,000 in October
and November would be sufficient for the Fed to lift rates from
the near-zero levels they have been kept at for nearly a decade.
* Traders see a 58 percent chance of a rate liftoff in
December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program.
* Global stock markets were subdued, while the dollar
rose to a three-month high on Friday.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by
mixed earnings and a decline in energy stocks.
** Nvidia's shares rose 10 percent to $30.50
premarket after the chipmaker's third-quarter results beat
expectations.
* TripAdvisor fell 9.2 percent to $75.50 after
quarterly results missed estimates.
* Youku Tudou rose 9.2 percent to $26.60 after
Alibaba said it would buy the company for $27.60 per
ADS, $1 higher than its previous offer. Alibaba was up 0.3
percent.
* Weight Watchers rose 15.8 percent to $19.60 after
it raised its 2015 adjusted profit forecast,
* ZS Pharma soared 40.2 percent to $88.75 after
AstraZeneca said it would buy the biotech company for
$2.7 billion.
* Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard and Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans are among Fed policymakers scheduled to speak on
Friday. Berkshire is scheduled to report results after
the close.
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.04
percent, with 78,595 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.13
percent, on volume of 12,997 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.03 percent,
with 9,133 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)