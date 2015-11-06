US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures move lower after jobs data

Nov 6 U.S. stock index futures moved lower on
Friday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in nonfarm
payrolls in October, making it almost likely the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates next month.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 271,000, compared with
142,000 in September and above the 180,000 that economists
polled by Reuters had expected.
Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.44
percent, with 140,083 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.38
percent, on volume of 20,897 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 80 points, or 0.45 percent,
with 14,806 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)