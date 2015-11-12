US STOCKS-Futures little changed as Yellen comments awaited

* Futures: Dow down 18 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 1 pt
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 12 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday ahead of scheduled speeches by several
Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chair Janet Yellen, and
weekly jobless claims data.
* Investors will parse the data and policymakers' remarks
for clues on if the central bank will raise interest rates next
month, as is widely expected.
* Yellen is scheduled speak at 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, New York Fed President
William Dudley and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer are also
scheduled to speak during the day.
* The Fed has maintained that it is likely to pull the
trigger next month if data supports its view that the economy
was strong enough to withstand higher rates.
* In contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
hinted on Thursday that the bank could extend stimulus programs
at its policy meeting next month as inflation dynamics had
somewhat weakened.
* U.S. data due on Thursday is expected to show jobless
claims benefits fell 6,000 to 270,000 last week, indicating
continued improvement in the labor market. The data is due at
8:30 a.m.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a
slide in energy stocks and brick-and-mortar retailers after
Macy's weak results and forecast.
* Department store operator Kohl's reported
better-than-expected quarterly net sales on Thursday, sending
its shares up 9.13 percent to $47.10 premarket.
* Advanced Auto Parts dropped 6.5 percent to $182
after it reported quarterly profit below estimates.
* PayPal's shares were down 1.2 percent at $35.90
after the Wall Street Journal reported Apple was in
talks with U.S. banks to develop a rival payment service.
* Nordstrom and Cisco are slated to report
results after the close.
Futures snapshot at 7:28 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were unchanged, with 116,890
contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.02
percent, on volume of 20,292 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 18,644 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)