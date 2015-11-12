REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat ahead of Yellen comments

(Corrects to 1430 GMT from 1330 GMT in paragraph 3)
* Weekly jobless claims data supports Dec. rate hike
* Yellen to speak at 9:30 a.m.
* Kohl's quarterly results boosts retailers
* Futures down: Dow 74 pts, S&P 6.75 pct, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 12 Wall Street was set to open flat on
Thursday after data showed weekly U.S. jobless claims held
steady at levels consistent with sustained labor market strength
that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
next month.
U.S. jobless claims benefits were unchanged at 276,000 last
week, compared with the 270,000 expected, data showed.
The encouraging data comes ahead of scheduled speeches by
several Fed policymakers, including Chair Janet Yellen at 9:30
a.m. ET (1430 GMT), New York Fed President William Dudley and
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer.
Investors will study their remarks to gauge if the central
bank will raise interest rates in December, as is widely
expected.
The Fed has maintained that it is likely to pull the trigger
next month if data supports its view that the economy was strong
enough to withstand higher rates.
In contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
hinted on Thursday that the bank could extend stimulus programs
at its policy meeting next month as inflation dynamics had
somewhat weakened.
At 8:36 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.75
points, or 0.33 percent, with 158,238 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.32
percent, on volume of 25,539 contracts. Dow e-minis were
down 74 points, or 0.42 percent, with 23,461 contracts changing
hands.
"Investors are pausing to digest the very strong six-week
rally we had in October," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
"And so far, this appears to be another healthy and shallow
pullback in both size and scope," he said.
U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a
slide in energy stocks and brick-and-mortar retailers after
Macy's weak results and forecast.
But retailers are set to get a boost on Thursday after
Kohl's reported better-than-expected quarterly net
sales.
Kohl's shares were up 7.8 percent at $46.52 premarket, while
J.C. Penney and Nordstrom were up about 1.5
percent.
Advanced Auto Parts dropped nearly 11 percent to
$174.59 after it reported quarterly profit below estimates.
Viacom was down 5.8 percent at $46.50 after its
quarterly profit and revenue missed estimates.
PayPal's shares slid 1.4 percent to $35.81 after
the Wall Street Journal reported Apple was in talks
with U.S. banks to develop a rival payment service.
Liberty Media rose 4.2 percent to $42.75 on plans
to reclassify its shares into three tracking stocks.
Nordstrom and Cisco are slated to report
results after the close.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)