US STOCKS-Wall St higher as modest impact seen from Paris attack

* Starwood falls after buyout offer from Marriott
* Crude oil higher after Paris attacks
* Exxon, Chevron biggest boosts to S&P, Dow
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 16 U.S. stocks rose in early trading on
Monday with investors seeing little long-term economic impact
from Friday's deadly attacks in Paris.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
energy sector's 1.20 percent rise leading the advancers.
Oil prices rose after French air strikes before easing back as a
supply glut weighed.
Exxon's shares were up 1.1 percent and Chevron
1.7 percent.
"Expectations are that (the attacks) will have a modest
potential economic impact and, as a result, markets have the
potential to look through this over the very near term," said
Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client
Reserve at U.S. Bank in New York.
At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 54.69 points, or 0.32 percent, at 17,299.93, the S&P 500
was up 8.26 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,031.3 and the
Nasdaq Composite index was up 8.92 points, or 0.18
percent, at 4,936.80.
The Paris attacks added to the uncertainty already facing
the market. U.S. stocks logged their largest weekly loss since
August last week on the back of weak economic data and
disappointing earnings from retailers such as Macy's.
Airline stocks slipped on fears that the attacks would curb
travel. American Airlines was down 3.2 percent, United
Continental was off 2.3 percent and Delta Airlines
fell 3.4 percent.
Cruise operator Carnival Corp fell 1.6 percent,
while travel company Expedia was down 2.9 percent.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is not selling any
securities from his portfolio as a result of the attacks, CNBC
quoted him as saying.
Buffett cut his stakes in Goldman Sachs and Wal-Mart
in the quarter to Sept. 30, and raised his holding in
IBM, according to a regulatory filing. Goldman was down
0.7 percent. IBM was up 1.5 percent and Wal-Mart nearly 1
percent.
Starwood Hotels fell 5.3 percent to $71 after
agreeing to be bought by Marriott International for
$12.2 billion, or $72.08 per share. Marriott fell 1.1 percent to
$71.97.
Clovis Oncology sank 72 percent to $72.68 after it
said its cancer treatment could be delayed as the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration had sought more information.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,724
to 936. On the Nasdaq, 1,211 issues rose and 1,048 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 1 new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 2 new highs and 56 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)