US STOCKS-Wall St higher as little impact seen from Paris attacks

By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 16 Wall Street was higher in choppy trading
on Monday with investors seeing little long-term economic impact
from Friday's deadly attacks in Paris.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
consumer staples sector's 0.9 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Oil prices rose after French air strikes in Syria but soon
reversed course amid concerns of a global supply glut. Exxon's
shares rose 0.5 percent, while Chevron was up
0.8 percent.
"Expectations are that (the attacks) will have a modest
potential economic impact," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio
manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in New York.
"As a result, markets have the potential to look through this
over the very near term."
While investors largely shrugged off the impact from the
attacks, sectors linked to travel took a hit.
American Airlines was down 2.3 percent, United
Continental 2.2 percent and Delta Airlines 3.1
percent.
Cruise operator Carnival Corp fell 2.9 percent,
while travel company Expedia was down 2.5 percent.
At 11:59 a.m. ET (1659 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 57.19 points, or 0.33 percent, at
17,302.43 and the S&P 500 was up 5.27 points, or 0.26
percent, at 2,028.31.
The Nasdaq Composite index was down 8.95 points, or
0.18 percent, at 4,918.93, dragged by Facebook and Amazon
. Both were down more than 2 percent.
"(Monday's trading) reflects the skittishness of the markets
here," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "Investors are looking for any piece of
information and often over-reacting to any piece of
information."
The Paris attacks added to the uncertainty already facing
the market. U.S. stocks logged their largest weekly loss since
August last week on the back of weak economic data and
disappointing earnings from retailers such as Macy's.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is not selling any
securities from his portfolio as a result of the attacks, CNBC
quoted him as saying.
Buffett cut his stakes in Goldman Sachs and Wal-Mart
in the quarter to Sept. 30, and raised his holding in
IBM, according to a regulatory filing. Goldman was down
0.7 percent. IBM was up 0.7 percent and Wal-Mart 1.1 percent.
Starwood Hotels fell 5 percent to $71.26 after
agreeing to be bought by Marriott International for
$12.2 billion, or $72.08 per share. Marriott fell 1.1 percent to
$73.53.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,555
to 1,338. On the Nasdaq, 1,555 issues fell and 1,077 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and 14 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 127 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)