US STOCKS-Wall St rises as little impact seen from Paris attacks

* Starwood falls after buyout offer from Marriott
* Airline, travel stocks slip after Paris attacks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.68 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 16 U.S. stocks were higher in early
afternoon trading on Monday after a choppy start as investors
absorbed the impact of Friday's deadly attacks in Paris.
Oil prices rose after French air strikes in Syria but soon
reversed course amid concerns of an oversupplied market. Exxon's
shares rose 1.6 percent, while Chevron was up
2.1 percent.
Investors saw little long-term economic impact from the
attacks, with nine of the 10 major S&P sectors higher, led by
telecom and energy stocks.
"Expectations are that (the attacks) will have a modest
potential economic impact," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio
manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in New York.
"As a result, markets have the potential to look through this
over the very near term."
Sectors linked to travel and leisure, however, took a hit on
Monday.
American Airlines was down 2.5 percent, United
Continental 1.8 percent and Delta Airlines 3.1
percent.
Cruise operator Carnival Corp fell 2.5 percent,
while travel company Expedia was down 2.8 percent.
At 12:41 p.m. ET (1741 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 116.71 points, or 0.68 percent, at
17,361.95, the S&P 500 was up 12.44 points, or 0.61
percent, at 2,035.48 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
up 9.93 points, or 0.2 percent, at 4,937.82.
"(Monday's trading) reflects the skittishness of the markets
here," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "Investors are looking for any piece of
information and often over-reacting to any piece of
information."
The Paris attacks added to the uncertainty in the market,
with investors fretting about consumer spending ahead of the
crucial holiday shopping season and the Federal Reserve's
meeting on interest rates next month.
U.S. stocks logged their largest weekly loss since August
last week on the back of weak economic data and disappointing
earnings from retailers such as Macy's.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC he was not
selling any securities from his portfolio as a result of the
attacks.
Buffett cut his stakes in Goldman Sachs and Wal-Mart
in the quarter to Sept. 30, and raised his holding in
IBM, according to a regulatory filing. Goldman was
nearly flat. IBM was up 1 percent and Wal-Mart 1.5 percent.
Starwood Hotels fell 5.9 percent to $70.58 after
agreeing to be bought by Marriott International for
$12.2 billion, or $72.08 per share. Marriott fell 0.4 percent to
$72.45.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,835
to 1,088. On the Nasdaq, 1,354 issues fell and 1,316 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and 14 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 135 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)