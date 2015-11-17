US STOCKS-Wall St higher after retail earnings

* Wal-Mart, Home Depot rise after results
* U.S. consumer prices up 0.2 pct in Oct
* Urban Outfitters, Dick's Sporting sink on weak results
* Dietary supplement makers fall after DoJ actions
* Indexes up: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 17 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as
better-than-expected earnings from Wal-Mart and Home Depot
allayed some concerns about consumer spending ahead of the
holiday shopping season.
Wal-Mart, up 4.5 percent at $60.50, and Home Depot
, 3.8 percent higher at $125.48, provided the biggest
boost to the Dow and the S&P.
Positive results from the big-box retailers lifted the S&P
500 retail index by 1.35 pct.
Home Depot rival Lowe's, which reports on Wednesday,
was up 2.9 percent, and Target 1.6 percent, while TJX
rose 3.5 percent to $67.92 after reporting strong
results.
Retail stocks were hammered last week after weak economic
data and earnings from retailers such as Macy's.
Data on Tuesday offered a mixed view of the health of the
U.S. economy - consumer prices increased in October after two
straight months of declines, while industrial production fell.
The modest rise in inflation could bolster chances of the
Federal Reserve raising interest rates next month, but weak
industrial output raised concerns about the robustness of
fourth-quarter economic growth.
The day's muted returns are consistent with the uncertainty
surrounding the rate hike, concerns about the pace of earnings
growth and mixed expectations for holiday sales, said Terry
Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management
in Minneapolis. "(There is) generally a wait and see attitude."
At 12:49 p.m. ET (1749 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 48.28 points, or 0.28 percent, at
17,531.29, the S&P 500 was up 4.24 points, or 0.21
percent, at 2,057.43 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
up 18.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 5,003.46.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
consumer discretionary sector's 0.61 percent rise
leading the advancers.
U.S. stocks had their best day in three weeks on Monday,
helped by strong gains in energy stocks as investors saw limited
economic impact from the deadly attacks in Paris.
Urban Outfitters dropped 7.4 percent to $20.99 and
Dick's Sporting Goods 9.3 percent to $37.05 after the
retailers reported disappointing results.
Shares of dietary supplement makers plunged after federal
agencies, including the Department of Justice (DoJ), said they
would announce criminal actions related to unlawful advertising
and sale of dietary supplements.
GNC Holdings plunged 24 percent, Vitamin Shoppe
fell nearly 8 percent and Herbalife 3 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,494 to 1,455. On the Nasdaq, 1,533 issues rose and 1,158 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 102 new lows.
