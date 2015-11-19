US STOCKS-Indexes set to open higher on Fed minutes, jobs data

* Best Buy, UnitedHealth fall after results
* Keurig Green Mountain, Salesforce up on results
* Jobless claims last week fall
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 15.75 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 19 U.S. indexes were set to open higher on
Thursday, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's October
meeting hardened expectations of a December interest rate hike
and hinted at a cautious approach from the central bank after
that.
Data on Thursday appeared to support the Fed's view of a
strengthening labor market as the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits fell last week.
U.S. interest rates futures implied a 72 percent chance of a
liftoff next month, up from 64 percent on Tuesday.
Risk appetite rose across the world after the minutes were
released, sending stocks and commodities higher. Crude prices
inched higher, while gold edged off near-six year lows.
"This week, the bulls are back in control of the market and
we've almost recovered, if not on track to recover, all of last
week's losses and then some," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive
of Sarhan Capital in New York.
At 8:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 28
points, or 0.16 percent, with 25,562 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.29 percent, with
171,293 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up
15.75 points, or 0.34 percent, on volume of 25,566 contracts.
Best Buy's shares were down 8.9 percent to $28.54 in
premarket trading, after its comparable sales for the quarter
missed estimates.
Dow component UnitedHealth's shares were down 6
percent to $112.80 in premarket trading after the health insurer
cut its full-year profit forecast. Peers Anthem and
Aetna were down about 4 percent.
Pfizer was down 1.5 percent after Reuters reported
that the company's talks to buy Allergan and redomicile
in Ireland had accelerated. Allergan was down 1.6 percent.
Salesforce was up 5.4 percent at $81.49 after its
quarterly adjusted profit beat estimates and the online sales
software maker raised full-year revenue forecast.
Keurig Green Mountain jumped 18.5 percent to $48.05
after its quarterly results beat estimates.
In one of the most anticipated IPOs this year, mobile
payments company Square will start trading on Thursday.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart are slated to speak later in the day.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru)