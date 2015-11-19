US STOCKS-Wall St flat as healthcare losses offset tech gains

* Best Buy, UnitedHealth fall after results

* Keurig Green Mountain, Salesforce up on results

* Jobless claims last week fall

* Square soars in market debut on NYSE

* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.11 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 19 U.S. indexes wobbled on Thursday as healthcare stocks snapped a three-day rally after UnitedHealth cut its profit forecast, offsetting gains in technology and consumer stocks.

Dow component UnitedHealth fell 4 percent to $112.49. The health insurer was the biggest drag on the Dow. The profit warning sent shares of peers Anthem down more than 6 percent and Aetna nearly 4 percent.

The S&P healthcare sector was easily the worst performer among the 10 major S&P sectors, with a 1.52 percent decline. UnitedHealth and Pfizer weighed the most.

Pfizer was down 3.5 percent, making it the biggest drag on the S&P, after reports that the company's talks to buy Allergan and redomicile in Ireland were in final stages. Allergan was down 2.5 percent.

Investors also digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting released on Wednesday, which hardened expectations of a December interest rate hike and hinted at a cautious approach after that.

Data on Thursday appeared to support the Fed's view of a strengthening labor market as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week.

U.S. interest rates futures implied a 72 percent chance of a liftoff next month, up from 64 percent on Tuesday.

"The market read through the minutes and saw this as a 'won and done' situation," said Kevin Kelly, CIO of Recon Capital Partners in New York, adding that investors were not expecting the Fed to raise rates sequentially.

At 11:07 a.m. ET (1608 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.71 points, or 0.02 percent, at 17,740.87, the S&P 500 was down 0.61 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,082.97 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 5.42 points, or 0.11 percent, at 5,080.62.

Mobile payments company Square soared 64 percent to $14.78 in its highly anticipated market debut, while Tinder-owner Match Group's shares popped 16 percent on their first trading day.

Salesforce was up 4.7 percent at $80.87 after its quarterly adjusted profit beat estimates and the online sales software maker raised full-year revenue forecast.

Keurig Green Mountain jumped 26.2 percent to $51.12 after its quarterly results beat estimates.

Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart are slated to speak later in the day.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,522 to 1,354. On the Nasdaq, 1,366 issues fell and 1,230 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 23 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 64 new lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)