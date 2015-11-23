US STOCKS-Futures flat as S&P comes off best week in nearly a year

* Futures: Dow up 10 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 1.25
pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 23 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Monday, coming off strong gains last week, with the
S&P 500 posting its biggest gains in almost a year and the Dow
Jones industrial average turning positive for the year.
** Commodities prices tumbled on Monday on worries about
oversupply and tepid demand. Brent crude prices fell more than 2
percent, while copper and metal prices languished at multi-year
lows.
* The dollar index rose to a seven-month high as the
euro fell on expectations that the European Central Bank will
ramp up its monetary stimulus next month.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
interest rates next month as labor conditions continue to
improve and inflation stabilizes.
* Geopolitical security issues also weighed on investors'
minds with a lockdown in Brussels continuing for a third day as
police hunt for a suspected Islamist militant on the run since
the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris.
* Allergan's shares were down 2.4 percent at $305 in
premarket trading, after agreeing to be bought by Pfizer
in a deal valued at about $160 billion. Pfizer was down 1.7
percent at $31.62.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill fell 2.8 percent to $521.01
after an E.coli outbreak linked to its restaurants spread to six
U.S. states.
* Diebold fell 2.6 percent to $36.52 after the ATM
maker said it would buy German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG
for $1.8 billion.
* GameStop is scheduled to report results before the
bell.
* Data due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) is expected to show
home resales in the U.S. fell 2 percent in October, after rising
in September.
Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 17,524 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 97,026 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.03
percent, on volume of 15,418 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)