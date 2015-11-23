US STOCKS-Wall St ekes out gain, helped by materials, consumer stocks

* Allergan, Pfizer drop after biggest-ever healthcare deal
* Alcoa up on report of Elliott stake, boosts materials
* Mallinckrodt up after posting higher sales
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 23 U.S. stocks eked out small gains on
Monday morning, helped by gains in materials and consumer
stocks, as investors stayed cautious after last week's strong
gains and ahead of Thanksgiving.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, kept afloat by
the 0.53 percent rise in the materials sector, boosted
by Alcoa, and a 0.5 percent gain in consumer discretionary
stocks.
Pfizer's shares fell 2 percent to $31.54, after the
company said it would buy Allergan in a deal valued at
about $160 billion, the biggest ever in the healthcare sector.
Allergan fell 2 percent to $306.17.
The two stocks were the biggest drags on the S&P 500, while
Pfizer was the second-biggest drag on the Dow. But healthcare
stocks stayed positive, helped by a gains in insurers.
U.S. stock are coming off a strong week, when the S&P 500
recorded its best performance this year and the Dow Jones
industrial average turned positive for the year.
"We're coming off a very strong performance, a market that
has shown tremendous resilience and a strong propensity of
'coming back'," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Chances are, the bulk of the action will take place Monday
and Tuesday and then they turn their machines off," said Bakhos,
adding volumes were likely to be "very quiet" this week.
At 9:52 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 7.55 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,831.36.
The S&P 500 was up 1.83 points, or 0.09 percent, at
2,091 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 7.77 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 5,112.69.
Crude oil prices pared back some losses after Saudi Arabia
agreed to cooperate with other producers to stabilize prices.
But, the S&P energy sector fell 0.27 percent.
The dollar hit a seven-month high on Monday on expectations
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.
Alcoa rose 4 percent $9.05 after CNBC reported that
Elliott Management had taken a 6.5 percent stake in the company.
GameStop tumbled 15 percent to $33.37 after the
video game retailer reported lower quarterly sales and profit.
Mallinckrodt jumped 8 percent to $65.87 after the
biopharmaceutical company posted a jump in sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,589
to 1,149. On the Nasdaq, 1,298 issues rose and 1,087 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 18 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)