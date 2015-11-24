US STOCKS-Indexes recover in cautious trade amid global tensions

* Travel, leisure stocks fall after Turkey downs Russian jet

* Energy stocks rise with crude oil prices

* U.S. Q3 GDP growth revised to 2.1 pct from 1.5 pct

* Consumer sentiment weakest since September 2014

* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P up 0.07 pct, Nasdaq down 0.19 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 24 U.S. shares had recovered most of their morning losses by early afternoon on Tuesday but investors remained cautious after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

Oil prices were up more than 2 percent on the prospect of more chaos in the Middle East. Gold and U.S. Treasuries, traditional safe-haven assets, also rose.

"Markets tend to overreact on these types of geopolitical events and they don't have much of a fundamental impact on markets," said David Schiegoleit, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve in Los Angeles.

"Their impact is usually very transitory," he said.

"It's mostly fear-based trade as to what could happen if tensions were to escalate."

Travel-related stocks fell after the U.S. State Department issued a global travel alert for Americans. Among airlines, United Continental fell 3 percent, American Airlines 2.7 percent and Delta Air Lines 2.9 percent.

Shares of travel website operators Priceline and TripAdvisor and cruise operators Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean dropped by 2 to 3 percent.

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1 percent pace in the third-quarter compared with an earlier estimate of 1.5 percent, data showed, but consumer sentiment in November was the weakest since September 2014 ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

At 13:03 p.m. ET (1803 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.06 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,821.74, the S&P 500 was up 1.54 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,088.13 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 9.79 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,092.69.

Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with losses limited by the energy sector's 2.3 percent rise. Exxon and Chevron were both up about 2 percent.

Tiffany's shares were up 3.4 percent at $79.09, recovering from a 2 percent loss after the upscale jeweler reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales and forecast a bigger fall in full-year profit than it expected.

Campbell Soup was up 3.6 percent at $51.59 after the world's biggest soup maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Xerox reversed course and was down 2 percent at $10.53. Carl Icahn disclosed a 7.13 percent stake late on Monday.

Hewlett-Packard will release its last quarterly results as a single company after the close.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,513 to 1,458. On the Nasdaq, 1,389 issues fell and 1,326 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq posted 30 new highs and 58 new lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)