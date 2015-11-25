US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of spate of U.S. economic data

* Futures up: Dow 43 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 25 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Wednesday ahead of a flurry of data that could help
sway the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to raise interest
rates next month.
* Worries about the shooting down of a Russian warplane by
Turkey, which weighed on stocks on Tuesday, seem to have abated,
with traders looking forward to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.
* Global stocks rose, as did the dollar, after Reuters
reported that European Central Bank officials are considering
further monetary policy easing.
* U.S. indexes closed higher on Tuesday, after a weaker
start, as energy stocks rose along with crude oil.
* Crude oil resumed its slide on Wednesday as investors
turned their focus back to a global supply glut.
* Investors, and the Fed, will get further insight into the
state of the U.S. economy at 8.30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) when data
on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders for October and
consumer spending for the same month are released.
* The University of Michigan's final index on consumer
sentiment for November is due at 10.00 a.m., as is a report on
single-family home sales for October.
* The Fed holds its last policy meeting of the year on Dec.
15-16, when it will decide whether to raise interest rates for
the first time since 2006.
* Shares of biotechnology company Baxalta were up
3.3 percent at $36.85 in premarket trading after Reuters
reported that British drugmaker Shire was preparing a
new takeover offer. Baxalta rejected an earlier unsolicited $30
billion offer.
* HP Inc, the new company that houses the former
Hewlett-Packard Co's printer and PC businesses, slipped 7.8
percent to $13.50 after it forecast an adjusted profit for the
first quarter that fell short of estimates.
Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 14,221 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.22
percent, with 93,146 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.21
percent, on volume of 13,974 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)