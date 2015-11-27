US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Disney weighs; holiday sales in focus

* U.S. market to close by 1 p.m. ET
* Investors turn focus to holiday shopping season
* Amazon, Target up slightly
* Disney down after reporting a fall in ESPN subscribers
* Indexes: Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P down 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up
0.03 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 27 Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday,
a shortened trading day, as investors turn their focus to the
crucial U.S. holiday shopping season and Disney weighed on
indexes.
Trading was relatively quiet just after the opening bell,
with volumes expected to be light as the market is scheduled to
close at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). U.S. markets were shut on
Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Dow component Walt Disney fell 3.3 percent to
$114.80, after the media giant said late on Wednesday that its
ESPN sports network lost 3 million subscribers in 2015. The
stock was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500.
The shopping season spanning November and December is
crucial for many retailers because the two months can account
for anywhere between 20 percent and 40 percent of annual sales.
However, shoppers are expected to be cautious with their
spending again this year. The National Retail Federation is
expecting holiday sales to rise 3.7 percent, slower than last
year's 4.1 percent increase.
Shoppers appeared to respond to early Black Friday discounts
with a mix of enthusiasm and caution.
Amazon's shares were up 0.45 percent at $678.21,
while Target rose 1 percent to $73.85.
"I expect some sideways action today with low volume, with
traders focused on Black Friday sales ahead of next week's busy
economic calendar," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist
at First Standard Financial in New York.
At 9:38 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 22.58 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,790.81, the S&P 500
was down 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,088.37 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 1.51 points, or 0.03 percent, at
5,117.65.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher with the
telecommunications index leading the advancers with a
0.52 percent gain.
A barrage of economic data is scheduled for release next
week, culminating in the November employment report, the last
one ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
"A strong jobs report will probably seal a December rate
hike," said Cardillo.
Traders on Friday priced in a 78 percent chance of a rate
hike in December, up from about 52 percent last month, according
to the CME Group's FedWatch.
Global markets were mainly lower, with the Chinese markets
registering their biggest one-day drop in more than three months
due to regulatory worries and a slowdown in profits at big
industrial firms.
Crude oil futures were lower on Friday, bringing losses this
month to over 8 percent as disappointing Chinese data and
worries over a supply glut overshadowed geopolitical concerns.
The energy index fell 0.80 percent and was the biggest
decliner.
KaloBios Pharmaceuticals jumped 55.3 percent to
$41.69 after Chief Executive Martin Shkreli tweeted he will stop
lending out his shares in the company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,533 to 1,085. On the Nasdaq, 1,290 issues fell and 894
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed five new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)