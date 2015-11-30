US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of busy week of data

* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Nov 30 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday ahead of a week of heavy economic data culminating in the November jobs report and an anticipated meeting by the European Central Bank.

* Investors are preparing for a Dec. 4 non-farm payrolls report ahead of a widely expected decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its mid-December meeting.

* The U.S. central bank has not raised interest rates since June 2006.

* Diverging from the Fed, the ECB is widely expected to unveil fresh monetary easing measures on Thursday.

* U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in light volume on Friday, an abbreviated trading day, with consumer stocks falling as investors fretted over early reports on the U.S. holiday shopping season and Disney's subscriber losses.

* Retail stocks will continue to be in focus on Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year.

* The dollar edged to a fresh 8-1/2-month high against a basket of major currencies on Monday.

* Chinese stocks, which fell more than 5 percent on Friday, fell as much as 3 percent on Monday before closing marginally up. China's currency was also in the spotlight, with the International Monetary Fund expected to grant it reserve status.

* Shares of Fitbit were up 3.2 percent at $28.72 in premarket trading after Barclays raised its rating on the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight".

* Sohu.com was down 3 percent at $50, a day after Goldman Sachs cut its rating to "sell" from "neutral".

* Computer Sciences slumped 57.3 percent to $29.27, ahead of the start of its trading after spinning off its North American Public Sector business.

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET (1110 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, with 113,458 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.22 percent, on volume of 14,503 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.12 percent, with 16,436 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)