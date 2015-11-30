US STOCKS-Wall St set to end month on positive note

* November jobs data expected this week

* ECB expected to unveil monetary easing measures

* Lululemon falls after brokerage cut

* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Tanya Agrawal

Nov 30 Wall Street looked set to open slightly higher and was poised to end the month on a positive note as investors brace for a week of heavy economic data culminating in the November jobs report.

Investors are awaiting Friday's non-farm payrolls report ahead of a mid-December meeting of the Federal Reserve.

While the U.S. central bank is likely to raise interest rates for the first time since June 2006, the European Central Bank is expected to unveil fresh monetary easing measures on Thursday.

Other U.S. data expected during the week includes manufacturing and auto sales data for November.

Investors will also look for clues regarding the Fed's decision when Chair Janet Yellen speaks on the economic outlook on Wednesday and gives her testimony on the economy before the congressional Joint Economic Committee on Thursday.

"We're coming off a quiet holiday week and we have a lot of hurdles to cross this week with all the data that we're expecting," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"I think a December rate hike has already been priced in unless we get some drastic, off-the-wall number."

S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.19 percent, with 139,399 contracts traded at 8:21 a.m. ET (1221 GMT). Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.35 percent, on volume of 17,486 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 40 points, or 0.22 percent, with 19,229 contracts changing hands.

U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in light volume on Friday, with consumer stocks falling as investors fretted over early reports on the U.S. holiday shopping season and Disney's subscriber losses.

Retail stocks will continue to be in focus on Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year.

The dollar edged to a fresh 8-1/2-month high against a basket of major currencies on Monday.

Chinese stocks, which fell as much as 5 percent on Friday, added to their losses earlier on Monday before closing marginally higher. China's currency was also in the spotlight, with the International Monetary Fund expected to grant it reserve status.

Shares of Fitbit were up 3.9 percent at $28.93 in premarket trading after Barclays raised its rating on the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight".

Lululemon Athletica was down 4.6 percent to $50.10 after FBR & Co cut its rating on the Canadian yogawear retailer's shares to "underperform" from "market perform", citing concerns about its ability to boost comparable growth.

Computer Sciences slumped 55.5 percent to $30.50, ahead of the start of trading after spinning off its North American Public Sector business. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)