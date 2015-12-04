US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after jobs data

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
Dec 4 U.S. stock futures extended gains on Friday after stronger-than-expected November jobs data showed the economy was gaining strength, building the case for an interest rate hike this month.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.38 percent, with 197,275 contracts traded; Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.25 percent, on volume of 29,450 contracts; and Dow e-minis were up 66 points, or 0.38 percent, with 25,657 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: