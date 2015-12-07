US STOCKS-Futures higher after Friday's jobs data

* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.75 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 7 U.S. stock index futures started the week
higher on Monday after a strong jobs report last week
underscored U.S. economic strength.
* The solid November employment report showed that the
economy was strong enough to absorb a widely expected interest
rate hike when the Federal Reserve meets on Dec. 15-16.
* The report came a day after Fed Chair Janet Yellen struck
an upbeat note on the economy when she testified before
lawmakers, describing how it had largely met the criteria for a
rate hike.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its
biggest gain since early September.
* Traders see a 79 percent chance that the central bank will
increase rates for the first time in nearly a decade, according
to the CME Group's FedWatch.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard is
scheduled to speak on the U.S. economy at 12:30 p.m. ET (1430
GMT). Bullard is not a voting member of the central bank's
policy setting committee.
* The Fed is scheduled to report the outstanding credit
extended to American consumers at 3:30 p.m. ET. The figure for
October is expected to have fallen to $20.00 billion from $28.92
billion in September.
* Oil prices edged closer to 2015 lows on Monday after
OPEC's meeting ended last week without a reference to its output
ceiling and a stronger dollar made it more expensive to hold
crude positions.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell 9.1 percent to
$510.00 in premarket trading, after the popular burrito chain
warned that sales at established restaurants would fall in the
fourth quarter due to the impact of an E. coli outbreak.
* Alcoa was up 1.9 percent at $9.52 after a Barron's
article said the company's split could boost shares by 50
percent.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.25
percent, with 114,052 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13.75 points, or 0.29
percent, on volume of 17,060 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 15,737 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)