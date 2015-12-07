US STOCKS-Plunging oil prices drag down Wall Street

* Brent crude near 7-year lows after OPEC's meeting last
week
* Airline stocks jump on falling oil prices
* Keurig soars on $13.9 bln buyout offer
* Indexes down: Dow 0.94 pct, S&P 0.95 pct, Nasdaq 0.84 pct
(Adds details, changes quote, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 7 Wall Street started the week in the red as
energy and raw material stocks took a hit, with oil prices
falling to their lowest in nearly seven years.
Brent crude prices dropped to $41.38 and U.S. crude
fell to $38.15 a barrel, after OPEC's meeting ended last
week without a reference to its output ceiling.
A stronger dollar also made it more expensive to hold crude
positions. The dollar rose for a second day and was up
0.3 percent at 98.64 against a basket of major currencies.
Oil majors Exxon and Chevron fell about 4
percent and were the biggest drags on the Dow and the S&P, while
Dow Chemicals and DuPont fell more than 2
percent.
The impact of the fall in oil prices offset some of Friday's
gains that were triggered by a strong jobs report.
The solid November employment report showed that the economy
was strong enough to absorb an interest rate hike, which is
widely expected to be raised when the Federal Reserve meets on
Dec. 15-16.
"The Fed is pretty locked in regarding a hike next week and
any fall in commodity prices will be seen as transitory
factors," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
However, Hogan said a further plunge in oil prices and a
stronger dollar could mean subsequent rate hikes will be
gradual.
At 11:03 a.m. ET (1503 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 167.26 points, or 0.94 percent, at 17,680.37,
the S&P 500 was down 19.85 points, or 0.95 percent, at
2,071.84 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.41 points,
or 0.84 percent, at 5,098.86.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
energy index falling 4.3 percent, putting it on track
for its biggest single-day decline since the end of August.
Falling oil prices helped airline stocks, with JetBlue
Airways up 5.7 percent and Republic Airways up
4.5 percent. The S&P 1500 airlines index hit its
highest level since January.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC in an
interview on Monday that the economic conditions are
satisfactory and the market is well-prepared for a hike.
Lockhart is a voting member of the central bank's policy
setting committee.
Traders see a 79 percent chance that the central bank will
increase rates for the first time in nearly a decade, according
to the CME Group's FedWatch.
Keurig Green Mountain's shares soared 73.3 percent
to $89.60 after the coffee-pod maker agreed to be bought for
about $13.9 billion.
Chipotle Mexican Grill fell 4 percent to $538, after
the popular burrito chain warned that sales at established
restaurants would fall in the fourth quarter due to the impact
of an E. coli outbreak.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,493 to 458. On the Nasdaq, 2,041 issues fell and 605 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and 27 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 124 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)