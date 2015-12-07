US STOCKS-Wall St slides as oil prices near 7-year low

* Brent crude nears 7-year low after OPEC meeting
* Airline stocks jump on falling oil prices
* Keurig soars on $13.9 bln buyout deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.98 pct, S&P 1.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 7 Wall Street fell on Monday as energy and
raw material stocks took a hit, with oil prices falling to their
lowest in nearly seven years.
Brent crude and U.S. crude extended their
decline and fell as much as 5 percent, after OPEC's meeting last
week failed to address a growing supply glut.
A stronger dollar also made it more expensive to hold crude
positions. The dollar rose for a second day and was up
0.3 percent at 98.66 against a basket of major currencies.
Oil majors Exxon and Chevron fell about 3
percent and were the biggest drags on the S&P and among the
stocks weighing on the Dow.
The S&P materials index fell 1.9 percent, its
steepest fall in three weeks, with Dow Chemicals and
DuPont falling about 2 percent.
The impact of the fall in oil prices offset some of Friday's
gains that were triggered by a strong jobs report.
The solid November employment report showed that the economy
was strong enough to absorb an interest rate hike, which is
widely expected to be raised when the Federal Reserve meets on
Dec. 15-16.
"The Fed is pretty locked in regarding a hike next week and
any fall in commodity prices will be seen as transitory
factors," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
However, Hogan said a further plunge in oil prices and a
stronger dollar could mean subsequent rate hikes will be
gradual.
At 12:42 p.m. ET (1742 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 175.32 points, or 0.98 percent, at 17,672.31,
the S&P 500 was down 21.17 points, or 1.01 percent, at
2,070.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 48.17 points,
or 0.94 percent, at 5,094.10.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
energy index falling 4.1 percent, putting it on track
for its biggest single-day decline since the end of August.
Falling oil prices helped airline stocks, with JetBlue
Airways up 4.1 percent and Republic Airways up
2.9 percent. The S&P 1500 airlines index hit its
highest level since January.
Inaccurate forecasts of growth, employment and inflation by
the Fed have pulled the central bank in conflicting directions
and driven the decision to keep rates low for so long, St. Louis
Federal Reserve President James Bullard said.
Traders see a 79 percent chance that the central bank will
increase rates for the first time in nearly a decade, according
to the CME Group's FedWatch.
Keurig Green Mountain's shares soared 73.1 percent
to $89.51 after the coffee-pod maker agreed to be bought for
about $13.9 billion.
Office Depot slumped 13.9 percent to $5.71 after the
NY Post reported that the government will vote to block its
merger with Staples. Staples was down 9.6 percent at
$11.17.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,535 to 478. On the Nasdaq, 2,094 issues fell and 644 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and 27 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 139 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)