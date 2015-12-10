US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of raft of economic data

* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Dec 10 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday as Wall Street looked to break a three-day losing streak ahead of a raft of economic data.

* Markets have had a bruising week so far as equities tracked oil prices. Brent futures are down more than 6 percent this week and having dipped below $40 per barrel there are renewed expectations it might test 2008's low.

* U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a choppy session as oil resumed its decline, fuelling investor worries about global economic growth.

* Data expected on Thursday include weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) that are expected to remain unchanged at 269,000 as the labor market approaches full employment and there is little room for further declines.

* Separately, import and export prices are expected to have dropped 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, in November.

* The Treasury Department is likely to post a budget deficit of $68 billion in November, compared to a gap of $136 billion in the previous month. That data is expected at 2:00 p.m. ET.

* Investors will be keeping an eye on the data and movements in the oil market just ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 15-16. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade next week.

* Men's Wearhouse shares slumped 19.2 percent to $15.00 in premarket trading, a day after the men's apparel retailer warned it may miss lower end of its forecast.

* First Solar was down 9.8 percent at $53.10 after the solar company's 2016 forecast came in below analysts' expectations.

Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.31 percent, with 144,518 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.28 percent, on volume of 21,043 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.24 percent, with 17,675 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)