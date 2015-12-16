US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Fed rate decision

* Fed announcement expected at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT)
* Yellen speaks half an hour later
* Traders see a more than 80 pct chance of hike on Wednesday
* Disney rises as newest installment of "Star Wars" hit
screens
* Futures up: Dow 103 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 24.75 pts
(Changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 16 Wall Street looked set to open higher on
Wednesday ahead of a widely expected hike in interest rates by
the Federal Reserve later in the day.
The Fed will announce the outcome of its policy meeting at 2
p.m. ET (1900 GMT), followed by a press conference by Chair
Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.
An increase in the Fed's benchmark rate, from near zero,
would be the first since June 29, 2006.
After more than a year of posturing and a couple of false
starts, the U.S. central bank is seen raising rates by a token
25 basis points.
Traders see an 81.4 percent chance of a rate hike, according
to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The Fed is expected to move gradually on subsequent rate
hikes after the initial liftoff, according to a Reuters poll.
That will help soothe jittery markets, which have been roiled
recently by a rout in crude oil prices and a fall in the Chinese
yuan.
"I think the ideal outcome today is that the Fed raises
rates and they give us a lot of verbiage that says we're going
to go slow," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
"Yellen is a dove and she is going to remain a dove. She has
to follow through and hammer home that they're not going to be
in a hurry and that's what the market wants."
Dow e-minis were up 103 points, or 0.59 percent,
with 29,609 contracts changing hands at 8:25 a.m. ET. S&P 500
e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.54 percent, with 211,637
contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.75
points, or 0.54 percent, on volume of 29,858 contracts.
Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, crimping
profit margins. Banks, however, will benefit.
The rate hike will be a highly symbolic move, coming exactly
seven years to the day, since the Fed cut rates to zero as the
financial crisis engulfed the world.
Since then, the U.S. stock market has staged a spectacular
bull-run, with the S&P 500 index more than
doubling and the Nasdaq composite index briefly
breaching its dotcom boom highs.
The Fed has said it would raise rates when it saw a
sustained recovery in the economy. While the unemployment rate
has fallen to multi-year lows, inflation remains stuck below the
Fed's 2 percent target.
"We expect the start of policy normalization to serve as a
catalyst for normalization of the investment environment," said
Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading.
The prolonged period of extremely accommodative monetary
policy has distorted investment objectives, he said in a note.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. housing starts in November
rose 10.5 percent to a five-month high, highlighting strength in
the housing market's recovery.
Shares of Dow component Disney were up 2.2 percent
at $114.65 in premarket trading as the newest installment of
"Star Wars" hit screens worldwide.
Payment processor Heartland Payment was up 10.5
percent at $94.06 after agreeing to be bought by Global Payments
for $4.3 billion. Global Payments was down 6.9 percent
at $66.50.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Abhiram Nandakumar; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)