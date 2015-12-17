US STOCKS-Futures rise on Fed's rate hike, dovish comments

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
* Futures up: Dow 62 pts, S&P 6.75 pts, Nasdaq 21.25 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 17 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in almost a decade, signaling confidence in the strength of the world's largest economy.
* The central bank raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, ending months of uncertainty.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen strongly hinted at a gradual tightening of monetary policy after Wednesday's rate increase and that the pace of further hikes would depend on inflation, which remained firmly below the central bank's 2 percent target.
* Global markets jumped on Thursday, and the dollar strengthened, while U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday.
* Investors will now keep a weather eye on data to gauge the economy's capacity to withstand higher rates.
* U.S. economic data due on Thursday is expected to show jobless claims fell last week to 275,000 from 282,00. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* Also scheduled for release at the same time is data on third-quarter current account deficit, which is forecast to have expanded to $118 billion from $109.7 billion.
* Pandora shares were up 19.8 percent at $16.10 after the media-streaming company said new music royalty rates were "balanced".
* Fedex was up 6.2 percent at $158 after it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Futures snapshot at 6:56 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 62 points, or 0.35 percent, with 23,224 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.33 percent, with 178,690 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.25 points, or 0.46 percent, on volume of 22,015 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
