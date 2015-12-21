US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of Christmas; Brent dips to 11-yr low

BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q4 earnings per share $1.39
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Futures up: Dow 132 pts, S&P 17.5 pts, Nasdaq 41.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 21 U.S. stock index futures were sharply higher on Monday, ahead of a holiday-shortened week, while Brent crude hit an 11-year low.
* Trading volumes are expected to be relatively light this week, with U.S. stock markets operating a shortened session on Thursday and closing on Friday for Christmas.
* Crude oil prices have been sliding under continued pressure from global oversupply and tepid demand.
* China will keep its monetary and fiscal policies "accommodative" in 2016 to help support the slowing economy, according to a Reuters report, citing a source with direct knowledge of the annual Central Economic Work Conference.
* Global stocks rose, taking cues from a surge in Asian stocks as investors bought into Chinese blue-chips.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, on worries ranging from lower crude prices to the global response to the Federal Reserve's interest hike.
* With two weeks left in 2015, the Nasdaq Composite is the only one of the three major indexes in the black, having risen 3.9 percent so far this year. The S&P is down 2.6 percent, while the Dow Jones industrial average is down 3.9 percent.
* Disney shares were up 2.1 percent at $110.11 in premarket trading as "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" shattered box office records with an estimated $517 million in worldwide ticket sales through Sunday.
* Apple was up 1.5 percent at $107.53. The iPhone maker signed a patent-licensing deal with Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson, ending a year-long dispute.
* Microsoft was up 0.9 percent at $54.60 after a Barron's report on Sunday that the Windows operating system maker's shares could rise 30 percent over the next 18 months.
Futures snapshot at 6:51 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 132 points, or 0.78 percent, with 22,191 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.88 percent, with 136,708 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 41.5 points, or 0.92 percent, on volume of 21,866 contracts. (Additional reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S