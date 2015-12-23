US STOCKS-Crude oil recovery drives Wall Street rally

* U.S. consumer spending up in November
* Nike reverses course after hitting record high
* Celgene up after settling patent litigation
* Indexes up: Dow 0.71 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 0.65 pct
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 23 Wall Street rallied for the third
straight day, led by sharp gains in energy stocks, as a rebound
in crude oil prices boosted sentiment heading into the Christmas
holidays.
Oil prices were up after U.S. inventories fell, but still
hovered near multi-year lows as oversupply concerns continued to
weigh.
The S&P energy sector rose 2.8 percent and led the
10 major sectors on the index by a wide margin. Exxon
shares were up 1.9 percent at $79.09, while Chevron was
up 2.4 percent at $92.36 and provided the biggest boost to the
Dow.
"This is almost always a very good week for the market. The
market rallies into Christmas," said Jeff Clark, trading analyst
at Stansberry Research in Baltimore.
U.S. stock markets will have a shortened session on Thursday
and stay closed on Friday for Christmas. Trading volumes are
expected to remain relatively light through the holiday period.
At 10:49 a.m. ET (1549 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 124 points, or 0.71 percent, at 17,541.27,
the S&P 500 was up 16.55 points, or 0.81 percent, at
2,055.52 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 32.33
points, or 0.65 percent, at 5,033.44.
Data on Wednesday indicated the outlook for the economy
remained encouraging, with consumer sentiment at a five-month
high in December and personal income rising for the eighth
straight month in November.
However, non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans,
fell last month as a stronger dollar and spending cuts dragged.
Celgene was up 8.1 percent at $120.06 after the
drugmaker said it settled a patent litigation over its
top-selling cancer drug, Revlimid. The stock gave the biggest
boost to the S&P and Nasdaq.
Nike pared early gains and was down 1.4 percent at
$130. The stock hit a record high earlier in the day after the
world's largest sportswear maker reported strong results.
Micron shares were down 3.6 percent at $14.06 in
premarket trading after the memory chip maker forecast a
surprise loss for the second quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond was down 4.3 percent at $49.10
after the home furnishings retailer cut its third-quarter profit
forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,540
to 377. On the Nasdaq, 1,937 issues rose and 675 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 25 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)