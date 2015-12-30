US STOCKS-Futures slightly lower as crude oil retreats

* Futures down: Dow 41 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 30 U.S. stock index futures were marginally
lower on Wednesday as crude oil gave up Tuesday's gains after
forecasts suggested winter in Europe and the United States would
be short-lived.
* Global stocks followed crude prices lower, as demand
remains sluggish and supply continues unabated.
* Shares of Exxon and Chevron were down
about 1 percent in premarket trading.
* U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday on a rally in
tech stocks led by Apple and Amazon.
* The S&P 500 closed Tuesday in positive territory for the
year, rising a modest 0.95 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite
was up 7.85 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average, however,
was down 0.57 percent in 2015.
* The S&P 500 energy sector is down 22.68 percent
for the year, easily the worst performer on the index, followed
by an 8.72 percent decline in materials, caused by the
rout in commodities.
* Trading volumes are expected to remain thin on the last
trading days of the year.
* Data is expected to show a half percent rise in an index
of pending home sales in November, after inching up 0.2 percent
in October. The data by the National Association of Realtors is
due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
Futures snapshot at 7:14 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 41 points, or 0.23 percent,
with 10,937 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.18
percent, with 54,660 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.1
percent, on volume of 10,209 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)