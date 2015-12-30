US STOCKS-Retreating crude, Apple drag Wall St lower

* Exxon, Chevron slide as crude gives up gains
* Apple drag on all three indexes
* Pep Boys down; Bridgestone pulls out, Icahn agrees to buy
* S&P 500 holds on to meager gains for year
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 30 Wall Street was lower on Wednesday as
Brent crude slid back towards the 11-year low it hit last week
and Apple weighed on all three major indexes.
Crude oil gave up its gains from Tuesday after forecasts of
a short winter in North America and Europe piled pressure on the
oversupplied commodity.
The S&P 500 energy sector was the most declined
among the 10 major sectors, with a 1.03 percent fall. Shares of
Exxon were down 0.8 percent at $78.56, while Chevron
was down 1.2 percent at $90.11.
The energy sector has fallen 23.49 percent for the year,
easily the worst performer on the index, followed by a 9.16
percent decline in materials, caused primarily by a
rout in commodities.
"Traders are ready to tie a bow on 2015 very happily,
because it was one of those years when most asset classes didn't
work," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Phoenix, Arizona.
At 12:33 p.m. ET (1533 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 51.98 points, or 0.29 percent, at
17,669, the S&P 500 was down 7.34 points, or 0.35
percent, at 2,071.02 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
down 18.99 points, or 0.37 percent, at 5,088.95.
"The next few days, you're not going to get a lot of action
here," Kravetz said, adding that most traders have likely
already closed off their positions for the year.
Trading volumes are expected to remain thin on the last
trading days of the year.
Apple was the biggest drag on all three indexes,
falling 1 percent to $107.60. Concerns about potentially soft
iPhone sales have hit the stock in recent weeks.
The S&P 500 stayed positive for the year, holding on to a
meager 0.6 percent gain, while Nasdaq was up 7.44 percent. The
Dow, however, was down 0.87 percent in 2015.
Pep Boys was down 3 percent at $18.38. Carl Icahn
agreed to buy the auto parts maker for about $1.03 billion,
after Japan's Bridgestone said it would not counter his
offer. Icahn Enterprises was down 1.5 percent at $60.60.
Fairchild Semiconductor was up 3.3 percent at $20.68
after it received a revised offer from the Party G Group, with
new terms on termination fees if the takeover fails to secure
regulatory approvals.
Weight Watchers soared 21.3 percent to $23.45,
extending gains for the third day. The company launched an
advertising campaign last week featuring Oprah Winfrey.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,954 to 1,011. On the Nasdaq, 1,721 issues fell and 1,022 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)