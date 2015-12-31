US STOCKS-Futures little changed on last trading day of 2015

* Futures up: Dow 5 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Dec 31 U.S. stock index futures were little changed in subdued trading on the last day of the year, with the S&P 500 holding on to a small gain for the year.

* Global stocks were heading towards a sluggish end to the year, with the fall in oil prices hurting currencies of commodity-rich countries. The dollar index rose marginally against a basket of currencies.

* Crude oil prices were set for their second year of steep losses suffering under an unprecedented global glut that may take another year to clear.

* Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday. Dow Jones industrial average stayed firmly in negative territory for the year, while the Nasdaq Composite was higher.

* Energy stocks have taken a beating this year, with the S&P energy sector losing nearly 24 percent this year, followed by a near 10 percent loss by materials.

* Eight of the 10 worst performers on the S&P this year are energy companies, led by Chesapeake Energy, which shed nearly 78 percent of its value in 2015.

* On the other hand, the consumer discretionary sector has been the best performer on the S&P, rising 9.5 percent in 2015, led by Netflix's 139 percent increase and Amazon's 122 percent gain.

* The top three performers on the Dow are also consumer discretionary stocks, with Nike's 32 percent rise taking the lead.

* Trading volumes are expected to be thin for the day, and data points sparse, with traders closing off positions for 2015.

* Dow component Wal Mart's shares were down half a percent at $62 in very thin premarket trading.

* U.S. jobless claims are expected to have increased by 3,000 to 270,000 last week. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.03 percent, with 4,693 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.05 percent, with 23,844 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.04 percent, on 6,128 contracts.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)