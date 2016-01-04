US STOCKS-Wall Street reels under China shock

* China factory activity shrank in December
* Microsoft top drag on S&P, Goldman on Dow
* Indexes down: Dow 2.61 pct, S&P 2.59 pct, Nasdaq 3.14 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 4 U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 2
percent on the first trading day of 2016 - with the Dow losing
more than 400 points - after weak Chinese economic data
reignited fears of a global slowdown.
Surveys showed factory activity in the world's
second-largest economy shrank sharply in December, sparking a 7
percent slide in Chinese shares that triggered a trading halt.
Adding to investors' worries, China's central bank fixed the
yuan at a 4-1/2 year low, further weakening it against the
dollar.
"Those are violent New Year fireworks. That's quite a way to
start the day off," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 455.17
points, or 2.61 percent, at 16,969.86, set for its worst day in
four months.
At 11:12 a.m. ET (1640 GMT), the S&P 500 was down
52.95 points, or 2.59 percent, at 1,990.99 and the Nasdaq
Composite index was down 157.34 points, or 3.14 percent,
at 4,850.07.
U.S. data was also not encouraging. Factory activity shrank
unexpectedly to 48.2 in December, according to the Institute for
Supply Management, missing a reading of 49 expected by
economists.
"The old adage is 'if January goes, so goes the year and if
the first week goes, so goes the whole month and so on', so it's
not a good start," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond
James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The selloff was widespread - all 10 major S&P sectors were
lower, led by a 2.8 percent decline in the tech sector
.
Microsoft was down 3.7 percent at $53.41 and was
the biggest drag on the S&P 500, while Amazon weighed
the most on Nasdaq, falling 5.9 percent to $636.08.
Apple was down 2 percent at $103.09. Goldman Sachs
was down 2.8 percent at $175.26 and was the biggest drag
on the Dow.
Crude oil prices rose after a breakdown in diplomatic ties
between Saudi Arabia and Iran raised concerns of supply
restrictions.
Gold jumped more than 1.5 percent while benchmark U.S
Treasury yields hit two-week lows as investors fled to
safe-haven investments.
Netflix was down 7.2 percent at $106.07 after Baird cut its
rating on the stock to "neutral". The stock was the biggest
percentage loser on the S&P 500.
Tesla was down 8.3 percent at $220.17. The electric
car maker said it delivered 17,400 vehicles in the fourth
quarter, just about the low end of its guidance.
Among the bright spots, Baxalta was up 2.7 percent
at $40.06 as a buyout from UK drugmaker Shire loomed
closer.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,684 to 347. On the Nasdaq, 2,366 issues fell and 369 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 13 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 8 new highs and 85 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)