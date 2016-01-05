US STOCKS-Futures lower on global growth worries

* Futures down: Dow 113 pts, S&P 13 pts, Nasdaq 29 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 5 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday, a day after weak Chinese economic data rekindled fears
of a global slowdown and sparked a sharp selloff.
* The slide prompted a near-$20 billion injection by the
People's Bank of China to stabilize markets. Chinese stock
indexes were little changed on Tuesday after falling 7 percent
on Monday.
* Global stocks were down but off the lows they hit in the
previous session.
* Crude oil was lower as investors fretted about the state
of the Chinese economy and a stronger dollar.
* U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, with the Dow
making its worst start to a year since 2008. Weak U.S. factory
data also added to the worries.
* U.S. automakers are scheduled to report December sales
figures on Tuesday, with estimates pointing to a decline to
18.10 million units from 18.19 million units in November.
* Dupont's shares were down 1.5 percent at $62.10 in
premarket trading after Citigroup cut its rating on the Dow
component to "neutral".
* Microsoft was down 0.8 percent at $54.38 as a
Chinese regulator sought explanations from the software maker on
findings from an anti-trust probe.
* Royal Caribbean was down 1.4 percent at $96.80
after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equal weight".
* Eli Lilly was down 2.2 percent at $81.05 after it
set profit and revenue forecasts for 2016.
Futures snapshot at 6:54 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 113 points, or 0.66 percent,
with 38,787 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.65
percent, with 195,236 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29 points, or 0.64
percent, on volume of 35,038 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)