US STOCKS-Wall St lower as investors turn cautious; Apple drags

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Apple biggest drag on S&P 500, Nasdaq after Nikkei report
* Gilead up after hep B drug found safe
* First Solar up after Goldman upgrades stock to buy
* Crude slips amid Chinese economy worries
* Indexes down: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 5 Apple dragged Wall Street lower on Tuesday, cutting short a feeble recovery from a bruising selloff on the first trading day of the year.
A fall in crude oil prices and a stronger dollar also contributed to the shaky start to the year, which was triggered by weak Chinese economic data on Monday.
In a bid to stabilize its markets, the People's Bank of China on Tuesday injected $20 billion into the financial system.
"Fears of a global recession are valid and fears about China are valid, and they will put some downward pressure on stocks in general, so I do expect 2016 to be negative, but not by much," said Mohannad Aama, managing director, Beam Capital Management in New York.
Apple's shares were down 2.5 percent at $102.68 after the Nikkei reported that the iPhone maker was expected to cut production of its 6S and 6S Plus models.
The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, while Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the Dow.
At 12:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.84 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,062.1, the S&P 500 was down 5.71 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,006.95 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 23.04 points, or 0.47 percent, at 4,880.05.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 0.87 percent decline in the energy sector. Exxon and Chevron weighed the most.
Gilead rose 0.9 percent to $98.89 after its experimental hepatitis B drug was found safer than but as effective as its approved treatment, Viread.
Eli Lilly reversed course to trade up 1 percent at $83.66 after the drugmaker said its diabetes treatment grabbed market share in the fourth quarter.
First Solar was up 6.8 percent at $71.20 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy".
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,538 to 1,453. On the Nasdaq, 1,529 issues fell and 1,178 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 43 lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: