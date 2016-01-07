US STOCKS-Wall St swoons on China shock, oil slide

* Oil prices slide to near 12-year lows
* China circuit breaker suspended as of Friday
* Apple falls; trading below $100
* Indexes down: Dow 1.22 pct, S&P 1.28 pct, Nasdaq 1.65 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 7 U.S. stocks were sharply lower on Thursday
as market volatility in China and a relentless slide in oil
prices unnerved investors, extending the shaky start to the
year.
China allowed the biggest fall in the yuan in five months,
and Shanghai stocks were halted for the second time this
week after another brutal selloff tripped a newly imposed
circuit breaker.
Global stocks, however, recouped some losses after the
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said China would suspend
the circuit breaker as of Friday.
With Beijing accelerating the yuan's depreciation to make
its exports more competitive, investors fear the world's
second-largest economy is even weaker than had been imagined.
Adding to the gloom, oil slipped below $33 a barrel to near
12-year lows due before regaining some ground. Still, oil prices
are down about 70 percent since mid-2014.
"There is a wall of worry under full construction brought on
by China, fall in oil prices and uncertainty regarding quarterly
earnings," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"There is concern regarding China's ability to manage its
economy and while the Fed removed one uncertainty when it raised
rates last year, it introduced another with regard to the pace
of hikes," he said.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker struck a
hawkish note on Thursday, saying the central bank may need to
raise interest rates more than four times this year if oil
prices stabilize, the dollar stops appreciating and inflation
surges toward the Fed's 2 percent target.
However, Fed funds futures contracts show that traders
expect the central bank to raise rates at least twice in 2016,
and are reducing bets on a third hike by December.
At 12:34 p.m. ET (1734 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 206.75 points, or 1.22 percent, at 16,699.76,
the S&P 500 was down 25.49 points, or 1.28 percent, at
1,964.77 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 79.95
points, or 1.65 percent, at 4,755.82.
Billionaire investor George Soros, speaking at an economic
forum in Sri Lanka, drew similarities between the present
environment and the financial crash of 2008.
He said global markets were facing a crisis and investors
needed to be very cautious, Bloomberg reported.
The World Bank also cut its global economic growth forecast
for 2016, saying the weak performance of major emerging market
economies will tamp activity overall, as will anemic showings
from developed countries such as the United States.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the financial
index's 1.8 percent fall leading the decliners.
JPMorgan's 2.6 percent fall weighed the most on the
sector.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the market's favored gauge
of Wall Street anxiety, was up 14 percent at 23.47, after
opening at its highest level since Dec. 14.
Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits fell last week from a more than five-month high. The
report comes ahead of the government's closely watched monthly
employment report due for release on Friday.
Shares of Apple were down 1.9 percent at $98.75,
following reports of slowing shipments of the iPhone 6S and 6S
Plus.
Yahoo fell 4.5 percent to $30.69 after Business
Insider reported the company was working on a plan to cut its
workforce by at least 10 percent. Alibaba, in which
Yahoo has a stake, was down 4.8 percent at $73.60.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,477 to 547. On the Nasdaq, 2,269 issues fell and 513 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 72 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 232 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)