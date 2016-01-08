US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after Dec jobs report

Jan 8 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on
Friday after data showed hiring surged in December and
employment for the prior two months was revised sharply higher.
The strong report suggested that a recent manufacturing-led
slowdown in economic growth would be temporary.
Non-farm payrolls increased 292,000 last month, above the
200,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.
Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 179 points, or 1.09 percent,
with 79,268 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 1.15
percent, with 390,053 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 58.75 points, or 1.37
percent, on volume of 70,641 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)